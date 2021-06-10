How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options
On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)
LINE: Marlins -204, Rockies +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
The Marlins are 13-13 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .547.
The Rockies are 5-23 on the road. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .244 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .326.
The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Austin Gomber earned his fifth victory and Raimel Tapia went 3-for-5 with two doubles for Colorado. Braxton Garrett registered his first loss for Miami.
