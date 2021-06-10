How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -204, Rockies +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins are 13-13 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .547.

The Rockies are 5-23 on the road. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .244 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .326.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Austin Gomber earned his fifth victory and Raimel Tapia went 3-for-5 with two doubles for Colorado. Braxton Garrett registered his first loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option