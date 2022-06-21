 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host the Rockies on 3-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (30-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (29-36, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Rockies +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 29-36 record overall and a 15-14 record at home. The Marlins have gone 8-17 in games decided by one run.

Colorado has an 11-18 record in road games and a 30-37 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads Miami with 13 home runs while slugging .518. Jesus Aguilar is 7-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .270 for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

