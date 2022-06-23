 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (30-39, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (31-36, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 17-14 record in home games and a 31-36 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Colorado is 30-39 overall and 11-20 in road games. The Rockies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 RBI for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-29 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias is 10th on the Rockies with a .304 batting average, and has 15 doubles, nine walks and 18 RBI. Yonathan Daza is 16-for-44 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.