How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins take on the Angels in first of 2-game series

Los Angeles Angels (37-44, fourth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (38-40, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-3, 1.95 ERA, .95 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -142, Angels +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Angels to open a two-game series.

Miami is 38-40 overall and 19-16 in home games. The Marlins have a 25-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 37-44 overall and 16-21 in road games. The Angels have a 21-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has a .315 batting average to rank seventh on the Marlins, and has 20 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Miguel Rojas is 9-for-28 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 23 home runs while slugging .623. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)