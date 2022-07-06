MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Angels bring road losing streak into matchup with the Marlins

Los Angeles Angels (37-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-40, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-6, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -169, Marlins +143; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Miami Marlins looking to end a four-game road slide.

Miami has a 20-16 record at home and a 39-40 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 16-22 record on the road and a 37-45 record overall. The Angels have a 24-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .184 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)