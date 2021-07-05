How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.35 ERA, .89 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +141, Dodgers -162; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Muncy and the Dodgers will take on the Marlins Monday.

The Marlins are 18-18 in home games in 2020. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Garrett Cooper with a mark of .362.

The Dodgers have gone 25-18 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective .239 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .295.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Pablo Lopez notched his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Miami. Edwin Uceta took his second loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option