How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +114, Dodgers -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Marlins Tuesday.

The Marlins are 19-18 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.9.

The Dodgers are 25-19 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. David Hess earned his first victory and Jorge Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Victor Gonzalez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

