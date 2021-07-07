 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (10-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins -105, Dodgers -117; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 20-18 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Dodgers have gone 25-20 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .408.

The Marlins won the last meeting 2-1. David Hess earned his second victory and Marte went 1-for-4 for Miami. Blake Treinen took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

