How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Bally Sports Florida and Spectrum SportsNet LA carry Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers games.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins start 4-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series.

Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a 54-70 record overall. The Marlins are 35-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 86-37 overall and 41-21 on the road. The Dodgers have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .337.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 18 doubles and 15 home runs for the Marlins. JJ Bleday is 5-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 41 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes is 4-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .190 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (neck), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)