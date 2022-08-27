MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Betts leads Dodgers against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-71, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 2.19 ERA, .99 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -203, Marlins +170; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Miami Marlins after Mookie Betts had four hits against the Marlins on Friday.

Miami has a 25-34 record in home games and a 54-71 record overall. The Marlins are 38-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 87-37 overall and 42-21 on the road. The Dodgers have the top team batting average in MLB play at .263.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Jacob Stallings is 8-for-20 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 42 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Betts is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .289 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (neck), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)