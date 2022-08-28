How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock.

When: Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

In Miami, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock, which is available with a subscription to Peacock Premium. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

All-Star outfielder and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins from LoanDepot Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, August 28 at Noon ET on Peacock.

The Dodgers own MLB’s best record at 86-37 and are on pace to break their franchise record of 106 wins, which was set in 2019 and matched last season.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Dontrelle Willis (Dodgers analyst) and Tommy Hutton (Marlins analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -287, Marlins +233; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Miami has a 55-71 record overall and a 26-34 record at home. The Marlins have gone 32-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 87-38 overall and 42-22 on the road. The Dodgers have a 68-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .232 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 7-for-33 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 42 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (neck), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)