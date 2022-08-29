How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins meet in game 4 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-72, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA, .87 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -245, Marlins +201; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Miami has a 55-72 record overall and a 26-35 record in home games. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has an 88-38 record overall and a 43-22 record in road games. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.84.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Freddie Freeman has 16 home runs, 58 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .175 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .306 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)