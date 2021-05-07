How to Watch Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last five games. Brewers: Brent Suter (2-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-2, 1.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

The Marlins are 7-7 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .369 as a unit. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a .551 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Brewers are 9-7 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .216 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .268.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-2. Sandy Alcantara recorded his first victory and Jesus Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Miami. Zack Godley registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option