How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last six games. Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Marlins are 8-7 on their home turf. Miami is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .326.

The Brewers have gone 9-8 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-1. Trevor Rogers earned his fourth victory and Isan Diaz went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Miami. Brent Suter took his second loss for Milwaukee.

