 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last six games. Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Marlins are 8-7 on their home turf. Miami is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .326.

The Brewers have gone 9-8 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-1. Trevor Rogers earned his fourth victory and Isan Diaz went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Miami. Brent Suter took his second loss for Milwaukee.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.