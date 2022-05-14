How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host the Brewers on 5-game home slide

Milwaukee Brewers (21-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (14-18, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-0, 1.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to end their five-game home slide with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miami is 14-18 overall and 6-8 at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 21-12 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. The Brewers have a 12-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has a .283 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has six doubles, three triples and six home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .259 batting average to rank fourth on the Brewers, and has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs. Kolten Wong is 11-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: day-to-day (hamstring), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)