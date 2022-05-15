MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins and Brewers square off in series rubber match

Milwaukee Brewers (21-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (15-18, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 5.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-2, 6.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -159, Marlins +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami has a 7-8 record at home and a 15-18 record overall. The Marlins have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.48.

Milwaukee has a 10-4 record in home games and a 21-13 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-3 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has six doubles, three triples and six home runs while hitting .288 for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-41 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-44 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .248 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (), Joey Wendle: day-to-day (hamstring), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)