How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

When: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Miami and New York will face off on Friday. Marlins: Jordan Holloway (1-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Marlins are 6-6 against NL East teams. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .291, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .364.

The Mets have gone 11-6 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.29, David Peterson leads the staff with a mark of 4.97.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-0. Trevor Rogers earned his first victory and Jazz Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Jacob deGrom registered his first loss for New York.