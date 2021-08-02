How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins +128, Mets -150; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to face the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Marlins are 24-26 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .371 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Mets have gone 22-29 away from home. New York has slugged .385 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .499 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-1. Cody Poteet notched his second victory and Poteet went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Miami. Jordan Yamamoto took his first loss for New York.