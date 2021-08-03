 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins +150, Mets -170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 25-26 on their home turf. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Mets have gone 22-30 away from home. New York is slugging .385 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .506.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-3. Jesus Luzardo recorded his third victory and Lewis Brinson went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI for Miami. Tylor Megill took his first loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.