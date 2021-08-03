How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins +150, Mets -170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 25-26 on their home turf. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Mets have gone 22-30 away from home. New York is slugging .385 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .506.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-3. Jesus Luzardo recorded his third victory and Lewis Brinson went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI for Miami. Tylor Megill took his first loss for New York.