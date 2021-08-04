MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +142, Mets -162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will play on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 26-26 in home games in 2020. Miami has a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .263.

The Mets are 22-31 on the road. New York has hit 114 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 24, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Neidert notched his first victory and Isan Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Taijuan Walker registered his sixth loss for New York.