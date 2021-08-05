How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins +108, Mets -127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins are 26-27 on their home turf. Miami has hit 106 home runs as a team this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 19, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The Mets are 23-31 on the road. New York’s lineup has 115 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads them with 24 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-3. Miguel Castro secured his third victory and Baez went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Anthony Bass registered his seventh loss for Miami.