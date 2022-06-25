 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: New York Mets and Miami Marlins play in game 2 of series

New York Mets (46-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-37, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (5-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.83 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Marlins +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 18-15 in home games and 32-37 overall. The Marlins are seventh in the NL with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 22-16 record on the road and a 46-26 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (back), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (foot), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

