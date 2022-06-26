MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock with a a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

When: Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In New York, Miami, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

MLB RBI leader Pete Alonso and the National League-leading New York Mets visit Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins in an NL East divisional showdown from loanDepot park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, June 26 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Cliff Floyd (former Mets and Marlins player) and Tommy Hutton (long-time Marlins analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Nine-year MLB veteran and Miami native Gaby Sanchez, who spent five seasons with the Marlins (2008-12) and currently serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Florida, will serve as this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Sanchez was named an All-Star in 2011 as a first baseman with the Marlins. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Premium.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins aim to avoid series sweep against the Mets

New York Mets (47-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-38, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (4-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -149, Marlins +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 32-38 record overall and an 18-16 record in home games. The Marlins have gone 10-17 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 23-16 record in road games and a 47-26 record overall. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 14 home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .255 for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 home runs, 29 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .281 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)