How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins bring 1-0 series lead over Mets into game 2

New York Mets (87-52, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-80, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-9, 3.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -157, Marlins +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the New York Mets.

Miami has a 27-38 record in home games and a 57-80 record overall. The Marlins have a 32-20 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 41-29 on the road and 87-52 overall. The Mets have a 64-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 24 doubles, 33 home runs and 108 RBI for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 14-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .218 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Starling Marte: day-to-day (hand), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)