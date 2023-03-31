How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets 2023 Opening Weekend Games Live Online For Free

It’s opening weekend and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets for their first four games. The games this weekend will be played in loanDepot Park in Florida and air exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Florida, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch all the games this weekend including where you can watch the games for free with a trial subscription.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Game 2 (Friday)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Game 3 (Saturday)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Game 4 (Sunday)

If you are in Miami or the rest of the state of Florida, the game is regionally streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo. If you are in New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Miami, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

To view the entire schedules of each team and where they are playing, we suggest checking out our team pages:

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial or grab the MLB options from the providers we’ve selected below.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Opening Weekend on DIRECTV STREAM?

Whether you are in the Big Apple or the Magic City, you can stream the game on DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling do not carry the channel, this is your best option to stream Marlins games all year long via live TV streaming service.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available on DIRECTV STREAM’s five-day free trial.

In addition, when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM, you will also be able to stream sports on a number of other channels including FOX, ESPN, FS1 and college channels such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Opening Weekend on Fubo?

Fubo carries both Bally Sports Florida and SportsNet NY. So, whether you are in Marlins’ or Mets’ territory, you can check out the game on the sports-focused live streamer.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Opening Weekend on Bally Sports+?

Yes, you can… if you are in Miami. Unsurprisingly, Bally Sports Florida is available on Bally Sports+. This streaming service though only provides access to games in your market, so you have to actually be in the area that would normally get the channel on cable to subscribe.

However,SportsNet NY is not available on Bally Sports’ streaming service.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Opening Weekend on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, you can use Hulu + Live TV to stream the game, if you live in the New York media market, because the streamer does carry SNY. Unfortunately, Bally Sports Florida is not on the service, so Hulu won’t be an option to watch the game in Florida.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Opening Weekend on YouTube TV?

Like with Hulu + Live TV, New York area residents will be able to watch the game on YouTube TV on SportsNet NY. Unfortunately, Bally Sports Florida is not carried on the service, so you will have to stream the game elsewhere.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Opening Weekend on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV does not carry either Bally Sports Florida or SportsNet NY, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Bally Sports+, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins and Mets meet in season opener

Location: Miami at LoanDepot Park, Home Stadium of the Marlins

Weather: 83º and partly cloudy all weekend

