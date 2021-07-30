 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV.

The game is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (6-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +131, Yankees -151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Marlins Friday.

The Marlins are 24-23 in home games in 2020. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Yankees are 26-25 in road games. New York has a collective .234 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .280.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

