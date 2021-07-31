How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins +125, Yankees -145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will face off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 24-24 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Yankees are 27-25 on the road. New York has slugged .392 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .515.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Jameson Taillon secured his seventh victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Zach Thompson took his fourth loss for Miami.

