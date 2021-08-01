MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins +130, Yankees -155; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Joey Gallo and the Yankees will take on the Marlins Sunday.

The Marlins are 24-25 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.7 RBI per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 74 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 28-25 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .322, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .369.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-2. Lucas Luetge earned his fourth victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for New York. David Hess registered his first loss for Miami.

