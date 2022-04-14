How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host the Phillies in first of 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (3-3) vs. Miami Marlins (1-4)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (1-0, .00 ERA, .29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a four-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .233 and slugging .372.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Phillies pitching staff put up a 4.39 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)