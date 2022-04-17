MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming
On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.
In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.
Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins play the Phillies leading series 2-0
Philadelphia Phillies (3-5) vs. Miami Marlins (3-4)
Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 1.93 ERA, .64 WHIP, three strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, six strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -151, Marlins +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 2-0.
Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a 3.98 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.
Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)
Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)