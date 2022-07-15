How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Phillies look to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (46-43, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-45, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -169, Phillies +143; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they face the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 22-19 at home and 43-45 overall. The Marlins are 10th in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Philadelphia has a 22-22 record in road games and a 46-43 record overall. The Phillies have gone 27-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Marlins are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .245 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 8-for-32 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .201 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .222 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (tooth), Jon Berti: day-to-day (groin), Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (personal), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)