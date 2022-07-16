MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida).

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Phillies play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (47-43, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-46, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 43-46 record overall and a 22-20 record at home. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.73.

Philadelphia has a 47-43 record overall and a 23-22 record on the road. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.79.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has a .291 batting average to rank fifth on the Marlins, and has 21 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-36 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .189 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (personal), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)