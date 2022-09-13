How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Phillies try to keep win streak alive against the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (78-62, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-83, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-7, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -134, Phillies +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 28-41 in home games and 58-83 overall. The Marlins are 32-21 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has a 34-31 record in road games and a 78-62 record overall. The Phillies have hit 178 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 17th time this season. The Phillies are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 24 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .233 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 11-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .291 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-42 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)