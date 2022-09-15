How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Phillies try to continue win streak, take on the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (80-62, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-85, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (9-9, 4.09 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-10, 4.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Marlins +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 58-85 overall and 28-43 in home games. The Marlins have gone 26-63 in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 36-31 record on the road and an 80-62 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Berti has 15 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 9-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 27 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 12-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)