MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida).

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host the Pirates on 3-game home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-45, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -179, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miami has a 20-19 record at home and a 41-45 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 38-50 overall and 18-27 on the road. The Pirates have a 28-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 8-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, two triples and four home runs while hitting .250 for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 3-for-6 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)