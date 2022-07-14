MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming Options
On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
- When: Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.
Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.
However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Pirates bring 2-1 series lead over Marlins into game 4
Pittsburgh Pirates (38-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (42-45, fourth in the NL East)
Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -160, Pirates +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.
Miami is 42-45 overall and 21-19 at home. The Marlins have a 30-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Pittsburgh is 18-28 on the road and 38-51 overall. The Pirates are 28-14 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
Pirates: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)
Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)