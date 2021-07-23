 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.22 ERA, .98 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +307, Padres -206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head to play the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins are 22-22 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.7 RBI per game this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 67 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 24-23 on the road. San Diego is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .291.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Snell earned his fourth victory and Jurickson Profar went 2-for-4 with two RBI for San Diego. Jordan Holloway registered his third loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

