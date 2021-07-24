MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Ross Detwiler (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +113, Padres -135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Marlins Saturday.

The Marlins are 22-23 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Padres are 25-23 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-2. Joe Musgrove recorded his sixth victory and Tommy Pham went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Zach Thompson registered his third loss for Miami.

