How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to face the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Marlins are 23-23 on their home turf. Miami is slugging .368 as a unit. Adam Duvall leads the club with a .488 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Padres have gone 25-24 away from home. San Diego’s lineup has 122 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 30 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Braxton Garrett notched his first victory and Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 for Miami. Tim Hill took his fifth loss for San Diego.

