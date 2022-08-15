How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (65-52, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (50-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 2.01 ERA, .95 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Marlins +114; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Miami has a 23-32 record in home games and a 50-65 record overall. The Marlins are 36-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 32-28 record in road games and a 65-52 record overall. The Padres are 44-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 11-for-28 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .207 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (lat), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)