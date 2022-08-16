How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins play the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (65-53, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (51-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Miami has a 51-65 record overall and a 24-32 record in home games. The Marlins have a 34-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 32-29 on the road and 65-53 overall. The Padres are 31-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. JJ Bleday is 7-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado ranks third on the Padres with a .301 batting average, and has 28 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 45 walks and 70 RBI. Juan Soto is 11-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (lat), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)