MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Giants vs. Marlins Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

The Marlins finished 11-15 in home games in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

The Giants went 10-17 on the road in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 81 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

