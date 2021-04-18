How to Watch Marlins vs. Giants Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Alex Wood (0-0, 0.00 ERA) pitches for the Giants, while Pablo Lopez (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) pitches for the Marlins The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami leads the season series 2-0.

The Marlins finished 11-15 in home games in 2020. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.86 last season while striking out 7.5 hitters per game. The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco hit 81 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.