How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins start 4-game series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (27-22, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (20-28, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (3-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-2, 2.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -140, Giants +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants to begin a four-game series.

Miami is 10-12 at home and 20-28 overall. The Marlins are 13-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 27-22 record overall and a 14-11 record on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 12 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has a .295 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 10 doubles and four home runs. Luis Gonzalez is 12-for-33 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .252 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)