MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants Saturday

San Francisco Giants (28-23, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (21-29, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 1.98 ERA, .98 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -110, Giants -109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Miami has gone 11-13 in home games and 21-29 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

San Francisco is 15-12 on the road and 28-23 overall. The Giants have gone 22-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 31 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-28 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski is third on the Giants with a .297 batting average, and has 12 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 21 RBI. Joc Pederson is 13-for-34 with six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .248 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Luis Gonzalez: day-to-day (leg), Alex Cobb: day-to-day (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)