How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins play the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (28-24, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (22-29, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (2-1, 2.68 ERA, .97 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Miami is 12-13 in home games and 22-29 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

San Francisco has a 28-24 record overall and a 15-13 record on the road. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.37.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 13 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 8-for-27 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Luis Gonzalez: day-to-day (leg), Alex Cobb: day-to-day (back), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)