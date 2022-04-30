 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Mariners take road slide into matchup against the Marlins

Seattle Mariners (11-9, third in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (11-8, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -109, Mariners -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 5-3 in home games and 11-8 overall. The Marlins are 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has a 7-2 record in home games and an 11-9 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 9-for-32 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ty France has three doubles and five home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (wrist), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

