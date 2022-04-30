How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Mariners take road slide into matchup against the Marlins

Seattle Mariners (11-9, third in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (11-8, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -109, Mariners -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 5-3 in home games and 11-8 overall. The Marlins are 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has a 7-2 record in home games and an 11-9 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 9-for-32 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ty France has three doubles and five home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (wrist), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)