MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Mariners take on the Marlins looking to stop road skid

Seattle Mariners (11-10, third in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-8, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-0, .40 ERA, .85 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 1.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -119, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Miami Marlins looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Miami has a 12-8 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. The Marlins have gone 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Seattle has an 11-10 record overall and a 7-2 record in home games. The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .386.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Wendle is fourth on the Marlins with a .304 batting average, and has five doubles, a home run, five walks and eight RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France is third on the Mariners with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). J.P. Crawford is 15-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .232 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (wrist), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)