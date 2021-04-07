How to Watch Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV
On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- When: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida, while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (formerly known as Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Florida – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-