 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (5-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-4)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in road games last season. The Cardinals pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.